Wisconsin DNR 'on high alert' as it predicts rising risk of wild fires

The Wisconsin DNR is calling residents to take extra precautions as they predict a higher risk of fire until early next week.

The DNR requests the public to avoid outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires and off-road vehicles, as well as avoid disposing hot ashes from wood stoves into grassy or wooded areas.

The warning comes after a series of house fires hit south-central Wisconsin, including in Baraboo, the town of Sun Prairie and Fitchburg. Luckily no one was injured, but thousands of dollars in damage are expected.

The DNR says the risk of fires is increasing because of very low humidity levels (about 15-20 percent) coupled with tinder dry vegetation. "Fires under these circumstances can start easily and spread quickly," according to the DNR in a statement Friday.

The northern half of Wisconsin will be particularly threatened by fires, especially in sandy soil and pine areas. The southern part of the state is less at risk because vegetation is "greening" more quickly.

Burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas.

The DNR says it will be on high alert across the state this weekend, and has four contract tanker planes and access to the Wisconsin Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters with bucket capability at the ready.