Wisconsin DNR warns consumers about hunting and fishing license scams

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sent a warning to the public to watch out for online hunting and fishing license scams.

The DNR said they know of at least two unauthorized websites appearing to offer the licenses. After paying a fee, consumers only receive information on how to apply for a hunting or fishing license. The sites also collect sensitive personal data.

"You will not receive a valid fishing license from these misleading websites," Kimberly Currie, DNR director of customer and outreach services said. "You will be charged non-refundable fees despite the money-back guarantee declared on the site. The best way to make sure you don't fall prey to these scammers is to purchase your license directly from the DNR or its authorized agents."

The DNR said you can securely purchase a valid fishing license in Wisconsin in the following three ways:



At a Wisconsin DNR Service Center or



Through an independent license sales agent authorized by DNR, such as a local sporting goods store, large discount store or local bait and tackle shops, that use the Go Wild point of sale terminal, or



From the department's only official online license sales site, GoWild



If you think you may have already been scammed by one of these sites, the DNR said you can file a complaint with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by calling the hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or email datcphotline@wi.gov.

For more information on licenses, visit the DNR website.