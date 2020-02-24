Wisconsin DOT preps for I-39/90 expansion

The Department of Transportation is gearing up for the next phase of the interstate expansion project in south-central Wisconsin.

I-39/90 (Source: WMTV)

Officials are planning for three new projects over the next year and a half along the interstate.

At an open house hosted by WisDOT on Monday, the focus was on the interstate between Janesville and Edgerton.

Starting in March, WisDOT will be working on three different sections of I-39/90, between the Illinois state line and Madison.

Projects include expanding to three lanes, building new entrance and exit ramps, and lengthening interchanges between I-39/90 and I-43 in Beloit.

Project Communications Manager Steven Theisen stressed that drivers will need to be alert and careful while driving through the work zones.

"Just give that extra space, leave room to brake, expect the unexpected and making sure everyone can get to their destination safely. And it's as simple as putting down the phone, turning down the radio, just making sure their eyes are on the road ahead," Theisen said.

Work will also be done on the Beltline interchange in Madison. If you're coming north on I-39, the left side exit to the westbound Beltline will move to the right side.

All that is expected to be done in fall 2021.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the project.

