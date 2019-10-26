Wis. Dells phone service being fixed, unknown if 911 impacted

Service technicians are working to diagnose and repair a problem with the phone service in the Wisconsin Dells area on Saturday morning.

While some calls for phone service users are going through in the area, some do not. It appears to be affecting both cellular and land line phone calls at 9:19 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

If you need to make a call, and it doesn't go through, keep trying or try a different method, according to the department. There have been no reports of data interruption, so some may have more success with online communication methods.

The department says in an emergency call 911. You may also call the Wisconsin Dells Police at 608-253-1611 ext. 0.