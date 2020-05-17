Wisconsin Dells makes changes to city services, reopens some areas

Wisconsin Dells is updating is services provided to the community over the next week.

Officials are asking social distancing to be observed as city services begin to normalize on a limited basis.

Kilbourn Public Library

The library will be accepting returns on May 22 and May 23. Items should be placed in the labeled returns bin in the turn-around area.

Library services will expand May 26. Besides curb-side pickup and returns, a limited number of public computers will be available to use.

Room capacity limits will be enforced.

Library hours will be Monday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Municipal Building

Will reopen to the public on May 26 with social distancing practices in place.

Parks and Recreation

Parks, playgrounds, and basketball courts will reopen on May 26. Public restrooms will have limited hours.

Limited recreation programs will be offered in the future.

Municipal pool is scheduled to open on June 27.

Parking

Parking enforcement will begin June 1.

Police Department

Lobby will open May 22 at 7 a.m.