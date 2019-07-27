Wisconsin Dells man receives 9th offense OWI

A 35-year-old man is behind bars after a 9th offense OWI.

Dane County officials received a call from other drivers, saying a car was, “all over the road.”

At about 6:38 Saturday night, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Andrew Smejkal of Wisconsin Dells, headed westbound on Interstate 90. He was pulled over near the Town of Pleasant Springs.

Smejkal was arrested for a felony Operation a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated 9th offense, with passengers under the age of 16.

He was taken to a local hospital where an evidentiary blood draw was obtained through a warrant.

Smejkal was booked into the Dane County Jail with additional charges of Prohibited Alcohol Content and cited for Expired Drivers License and Expired Plates.

Three minor children were released to other family members, with the assistance of Wisconsin State Patrol.

