Wisconsin Democrats make changes to National Delegate Selection Plan

Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced several changes to how national delegates are picked during the convention, in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the party announced Wednesday.

According to a release, the following changes have been made to the National Delegate Selection Plan:

- All County and Congressional District Caucuses will be moved from in-person events to virtual events.

- Virtual county caucuses will be spread out between April 26, May 3, and May 10.

- Anyone who wishes to participate in a county caucus (either as a voter, a delegate candidate or an observer) is now required to pre-register for the virtual caucus ahead of time, by 5 p.m. on April 17.

- Caucuses will use electronic ballots rather than paper ballots.