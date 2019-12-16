Wisconsin Democrats vow to register voters who may be purged

A judge's ruling to purge up to 234,000 voter registrations in the key swing state of Wisconsin has Democrats scrambling to make sure they will be able to register again before the 2020 presidential election.

State Party Chairman Ben Wikler says Democrats will use the open records law to get the names of all affected voters and contact them.

Wikler calls the judge's ruling ordering the purge to be "an organizational challenge, not a crisis." While a judge on Friday ordered that the purge occur immediately, legal appeals could delay that for months.