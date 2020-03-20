Wisconsin Elections Commission taking measures to make primary elections safe

Wisconsin Elections Commission is taking several measures during the primary elections, as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state.

According to a letter from Meagan Wolfe with the WEC, the commission is working with the State Emergency Operations Center and election clerks in the counties to enact the following measures (copied from the letter):

• Absentee ballot materials: As soon as WEC requested help, the Department of Administration worked with WEC to locate envelopes from two vendors, Western States and Johnson Anderson, that can be used for absentee ballots. In addition, DOA expedited the purchase and delivery of these envelopes and the additional quantities requested to address the high demand for absentee ballots. At WEC’s request, DOA is not procuring and printing additional ballots for election clerks.

• Hand sanitizer and supplies: The SEOC, which has a WEC representative, is actively working to fulfill requests from clerks for hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. This is a top priority of the SEOC. Because there is a national shortage of hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, the Evers Administration is also working with Wisconsin businesses to increase the supply of these products.

• Recruitment of poll workers: As Major General Knapp discussed with you yesterday, the SEOC has a dedicated taskforce to ensure that there are enough poll workers. The taskforce is coordinating with volunteer organizations, such as AmeriCorps and United Way, reaching out to large businesses, and will be asking state employees to volunteer. As Gov. Evers has publicly stated, he will call upon the Wisconsin National Guard if these efforts are not enough.

