Wisconsin Elections Commission urges absentee voting

The Wisconsin Elections Commission urges anyone who is concerned about COVID-19 exposure to make plans now to vote absentee for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary.

“If you are worried about getting to the polls on Election Day, make sure you are registered to vote at your current address and with your current name and request an absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official said.

Wednesday, March 18 is the deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk's office or at the polling place.

"We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” Wolfe said.

If your name or address has changed since you need to register with your current information.

You can check your registration status here, click on "My Voter Info." You can also use the link to request an absentee ballot.

Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are available in English and Spanish.

“The Commission and WEC staff recognize that this is an evolving situation and will continue to rely on the guidance of public health officials. We all stand ready to adjust as directed to ensure the safety of clerks, poll workers and voters,” Wolfe said.

At its March 12 meeting, the Commission affirmed that it is ready to meet for an emergency meeting if health officials issue additional guidance that impacts elections. At this time the Commission has not considered any additional changes to the process, dates or deadlines for the April 7 election. The Commission is also working with state leaders to determine the legal mechanisms for making future changes should they be needed.