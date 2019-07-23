Wisconsin Farm Technology Days starts in Jefferson County

Starting July 23, people can come see the latest and greatest in crop, livestock, machinery and construction technology. More than 600 exhibitors are set up at the Walter Grain Farms for Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

"New this year we have an Ag Career Day where 4-H students from around the state are coming to learn more about careers in the agriculture industry plus a block party," Amy Listle, Organizer Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, said.

There are field demonstrations every day to show off the new technology. Also exhibitors for leadership development and educational opportunities in the agriculture industry.

The show was designed to take university research findings to the public and promote technologies in agriculture.

Tickets are $8 a person, but discounted on Wednesday, July 24 starting at 3 p.m. for the block party.

Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25 the show runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday the extended show hours are 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information about the Wisconsin Farm Technology Days click here.