Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund established to help Wisconsinites

Rural Mutual Insurance Company and Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation established a fund to help Wisconsinites during the coronavirus pandemic.

The partners created the Wisconsin Food and Farm Support Fund to raise money for established nonprofits that can help people in the state during the pandemic. The initiative brings together two more partners, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Under the campaign, each entity is taking a focus on a different need.

"We wanted to do something on a state-level that would not only help people in need but also our farmers," said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President and Rural Mutual Insurance President Joe Bragger.

Rural Mutual Insurance will focus on collecting funds for Feeding Wisconsin, the statewide association of the Feeding America food banks that sources, warehouse and provides food to over 750 affiliated agencies and 1,000 food program throughout the state.

This effort will include Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the non-profit organization representing the state’s dairy farm families, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Through the joint effort, the partners will work on connecting processors to make dairy-specific donations. This will not only benefit the state’s farmers by keeping product moving, but also help feed Wisconsinites in need.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau will focus on collecting funds and creating awareness for Harvest of Hope, an organization that provides financial help to Wisconsin farm families in times of need.

“It’s been a tough climate for our state’s farmers the last five years, and now we have been hit by this unannounced pandemic,” said WFBF’s Interim Chief Administrative Officer Dave Daniels. “Harvest of Hope is a unique organization that grants money to farmers who need assistance in unprecedented times. It’s an appropriate time to support this well-respected organization.”