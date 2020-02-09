Wisconsin GOP primary pits war vet against political vet

The Republican primary race in a special election to fill northern Wisconsin's open congressional seat pits a political veteran with deep roots in the district against a war veteran half his age with fewer ties to the area.

There are few major policy differences between the Republicans seeking to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy in the 7th Congressional District. That is putting an even greater emphasis on their life stories.

State Sen. Tom Tiffany faces retired Army Capt. Jason Church in the Feb. 18 primary.

On the Democratic side, Wausau school board president Tricia Zunker faces a nominal challenge from Lawrence Dale.