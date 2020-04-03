Wisconsin GOP says election should go on as scheduled

Wisconsin Republicans are brushing off Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' call for a special session to push back Tuesday's election and shift to mail-only.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald say the election should continue as scheduled.

"Unfortunately, it’s this type of feckless leadership Wisconsin has come to expect of the governor in the face of this crisis. Instead of remaining strong to ensure our representative democracy continues, he caves under political pressures from national liberal special interest groups," according to the letter.

A number of other states have delayed their spring elections to protect voters and poll workers from the coronavirus, but Evers and Republicans haven't been able to reach a consensus on any changes to Tuesday's election in Wisconsin.

Criticism has been mounting for them to postpone the contest. Evers on Friday called a special legislative session on Saturday for changes that would allow the election to be done exclusively by absentee ballot.

The letter concludes:

"Our Republic must continue to function, and the many local government positions on the ballot must be filled so that municipalities can swiftly respond to the crisis at hand. We continue to support what Governor Evers has supported for weeks: the election should continue as planned on Tuesday.”