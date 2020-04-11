Wisconsin Guards make sure medical supplies get to where they're needed most

Wisconsin's citizen soldiers are still hard at work, to make sure our state has the supplies it needs to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost 25 Wisconsin National Guards are on duty helping the Wisconsin Department of Health Services receive much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE).

The soldiers unload the medical supplies, sort it and make sure the goods get to where they are needed most across Wisconsin.

Guards are also helping run self-isolation facilities set up to care for people confirmed with coronavirus, but do not have life-threatening symptoms. About 25 citizen soldiers are working at those facilities, located in Madison and in Milwaukee. Another 25 Guards are helping run a third Milwaukee-run self-isolation facility.

Nearly 400 Wisconsin National Guard troops are currently serving on state active duty in support of Wisconsin’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And about 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen served as poll workers during Wisconsin's Spring Election last Tuesday.