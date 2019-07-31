Wisconsin Herd to host local player tryout

The Wisconsin Herd said it will host a local player tryout on Sat. Sept. 14 in Oshkosh.

Local players can showcase their talents in front of Herd and Bucks basketball operations personnel. The tryouts will take place at the Oshkosh 20th Avenue YMCA.

According to a press release by the Wisconsin Herd, check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and tryouts start at noon.

Interested players must fill out a registration form and pay a $200 non-refundable fee prior to arriving to the tryout.

Herd officials said participation is limited to the first 75 individuals who submit their completed registration form and payment. Players must be at least 18 years old and will be required to complete an eligibility form and health waiver on site.

The tryout will be closed to public viewing.

Click here for more information and to register.