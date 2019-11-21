Wisconsin Humane Society needs volunteers to shelter dogs for a day or 2 over the holidays

The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for volunteers who can offer their home for a day or two or longer during the cold months.

WHS said in a Facebook post that no experience is necessary. They will provide supplies, instructions and “buckets of gratitude,” WHS said.

Volunteers can pick up their house guests at their nearest WHS facility on Nov. 27 or Nov. 29.

You can sign up and become a foster on the WHS’s website here.

“Our goal is to have 50 dogs celebrating Thanksgiving in a home and not in a shelter!” WHS posted to Facebook.

