Wisconsin Legislature not ready to come back for virus

Wisconsin's Republican legislative leaders say they want to understand what's in the $2 trillion federal stimulus package before they take any action at the state level in reaction to the coronavirus.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos urged caution Wednesday because of the national economic downturn.

“Before we do anything in our state we need to make sure we understand the full consequences of what help is coming from Washington, what's accessed, what has to be done if any laws needed to be changed to access federal dollars. So, I would say that is step number one,” Vos said.

Vos said there are discussions about waiving a one week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits. While Republican leaders said they disagree with how Gov. Evers ‘Safer at Home' order was announced, there has been no discussion in the Legislature on cutting the emergency orders short.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Vos said both the Senate and Assembly are considering ways of meeting remotely, if necessary.

Both Fitzgerald and Vos said they agree with Gov. Evers’ decision to keep the upcoming election on track, though some local officials have expressed disagreement.

"I agree with Gov. Evers' decision the election is moving along. We have already had hundreds of thousands of people request, and many of those have cast a ballot, so I support the decision to move forward. I know we can do it safely,” Vos said.

The election features a Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races in addition to the presidential primary.