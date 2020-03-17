Wisconsin Legislature prepares to act amid virus closings

In a break from their normal partisan divisions, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders say they're working together on a legislative package to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday that they're discussing what the state can do to mitigate losses to businesses, employees and everyone else affected by the virus.

There is no date set for when the Legislature may meet, but Fitzgerald says it could be months away, given the uncertainty about the virus.

Also Tuesday, bars and restaurants closed in Milwaukee to help stop the spread of the virus.

