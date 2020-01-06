Wisconsin Legislature seeks to kill lawsuit on voter purge

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to prevent the purging of up to 209,000 registered voters in the battleground state.

The Legislature's attorneys on Monday asked the court to at least put the lawsuit on hold while a separate case seeking to remove the voters works its way through state courts.

There are two lawsuits pending related to potentially removing the names from voter rolls.

The cases are being closely watched in battleground Wisconsin, a state President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

