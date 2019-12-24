Wisconsin Legislature to consider tax cuts, water in 2020

It was a tough year in the Wisconsin Legislature. And 2020 doesn't promise to be much rosier.

Faced with a new Democratic governor, Republicans in control passed few bills of consequence in 2019 outside of the state budget.

They so angered one another that Gov. Tony Evers spewed four-letter words in the halls of the Capitol minutes after the Senate fired one of his Cabinet secretaries.

Toward the end the year, Evers ticked off Republicans by trying to force a meeting of the Legislature's budget committee to approve money to combat homelessness. So maybe it's no surprise that the Legislature will be in session only a handful of days in 2020.