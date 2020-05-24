Wisconsin, Minnesota have highest census response rates in the nation

The 2020 census is underway and Wisconsin is one of the states with the highest self-response rates in the country.

According to data released Saturday from the U.S. Census Bureau, 67.3-percent of Wisconsin households responded online, by mail, or by phone. About 56-percent of households responded to the census online.

The final response rate for Wisconsin in 2010 was 73.5-percent.

In Minnesota, the response rate was nearly 70-percent. The national average was 60-percent.

Most households were sent an invitation letter in March to self-respond.

Census takers visiting homes that have not responded to the 2020 Census has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Census Bureau is scheduled to deliver their apportionment counts to the President and Congress in December. By March 31, 2021, the bureau will send redistricting counts to the states.