Wisconsin National Guard continues to assist with testing, call centers

As the number of available COVID-19 tests continues to grow, the Wisconsin National Guard is stepping up how much it's helping.

The Wisconsin National Guard is adding linguists to local call centers informing people their results from COVID-19 testing, and continuing their work by expanding it to nursing homes.

The Guard is collecting tests from across the state. They have recently divided into three more teams that will focus on gathering samples from long-term care and nursing homes.

Thirty-nine soldiers and airmen are also working in the call centers, where they help local communities contact people with their results.

"We have added about a dozen linguists, including Hmong and Spanish speaking soldiers to the mission. The call center has placed nearly 20,000 calls," Wis. Adjutant Gen. Paul Knapp said.

During a press conference Tuesday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) also mentioned some of the progress it has made.

"So far, Wisconsin has purchased 42 ventilators. We have ordered 1,500 more and expect that delivery to start this month, " Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

Two alternative care facilities for COVID-19 patients have been built in Milwaukee. The second is expected to open this week.