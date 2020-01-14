Wisconsin National Guard to deploy soldiers to Middle East

A Wisconsin Army National Guard engineer detachment will be deployed to the Middle East on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Gov. Tony Evers and senior Wisconsin Army National Guard leaders will join family and friends in sending off the soldiers.

The Milwaukee-headquartered 924th Engineer Facilities Detachment will deploy to the Middle East with approximately 15 soldiers to provide Department of Public Works base facilities management for a base in Kuwait, according to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Joint Force Headquarters in Madison.

This event is not open to the public.

Nearly 250 Airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing returned from Afghanistan in November 2019, and more than 350 Soldiers from the Milwaukee-based 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery returned from their deployment to the Middle East and Afghanistan in May.

Another 25 Soldiers from the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s Military Engagement Team returned from their Middle East deployment in February 2019, and a team of Soldiers from the 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment also returned in February from its mission to U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.