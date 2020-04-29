Wisconsin National Guard deploys 300 members to help with COVID-19 testing

Two Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers and Airmen talk with an Orchard Manor staff member about the importance of safely collecting specimens in Lancaster, Wis., April 25, 2020. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard help Grant County Health Department and Orchard Manor staff screen for COVID-19 by conducting specimen collection for residents and staff at the long-term-care facility in Lancaster, Wis. Wisconsin National Guard Photo by Maj. Matthew Wunderlin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Eleven teams from the Wisconsin National Guard have deployed to local health departments and the DHS to assist with COVID-19 testing.

More than 300 members of the Guard have established mobile testing cites at correctional facilities, health clinics, private businesses, among other locations.

The Guard says multiple testing sites have been set up in Milwaukee, Brown and Kenosha counties. On Wednesday, a team arrived in Baraboo to begin setting a testing facility up.

Guard members have also tested more than 1,000 staff and inmates at the Dane County Jail.

 