Wisconsin National Guard deploys 300 members to help with COVID-19 testing

Eleven teams from the Wisconsin National Guard have deployed to local health departments and the DHS to assist with COVID-19 testing.

More than 300 members of the Guard have established mobile testing cites at correctional facilities, health clinics, private businesses, among other locations.

The Guard says multiple testing sites have been set up in Milwaukee, Brown and Kenosha counties. On Wednesday, a team arrived in Baraboo to begin setting a testing facility up.

Guard members have also tested more than 1,000 staff and inmates at the Dane County Jail.