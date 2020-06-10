Wisconsin National Guard members balance school, service during COVID-19 pandemic

Of the 1,200 members of the Wisconsin National Guard, many are trading their cap and gown for personal protective equipment and face masks to serve in support of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guard members, many of whom attend colleges and universities around the state, have been working long days and nights since the pandemic’s onset nearly three months ago, balancing activation at community-based testing sites, self-isolation facilities and staff efforts with homework, studying and exams to graduate on time.

Tech. Sergeant Bridget Cox, a medical technician with the 115th Fighter Wing and the Wisconsin National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater this spring with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

“My university was very understanding of my goals and all that is going on in life and they were able to help me get to the finish line,” Cox said, according to a release. “Serving during this time has been challenging while trying to support my family and finish school. I am also trying to find work, but it’s difficult to communicate with future employers when I don’t know when I will be available to start with them at this time.”

Currently, Cox serves as the noncommissioned officer in charge at an isolation facility that provides medical monitoring to COVID-19 patients.

More than 1,000 Wisconsin Guard members utilize state education benefits each semester, and even more use federal education benefits, according to Maj. Joy Staab, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Education Services Officer.

As Guard members were mobilized to support COVID-19 missions, the state education office reported a few dozen students reached out to learn what their options were for either withdrawing from or completing their classes. Students were referred to the 2019 Wisconsin Act 75 that protects service members who are called to serve on short-term state or federal active duty, like the COVID-19 mission. Under this law, students can be afforded tuition reimbursement, re-enrollment and the opportunity to complete final projects and exams later.

“To be activated during the COVID-19 pandemic gives me an opportunity that I wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Spc. Emma Anderson who was mobilized in March during her last semester and graduated with a degree in Science Education. “I get to show my community and the kindergarteners that I work with through student teaching, that service isn’t about how it positively impacts you as an individual, but how you can positively impact those around you.”

