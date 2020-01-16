Wisconsin National Guard soldiers leave for Kuwait

More than a dozen Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers are on their way to the Middle East following a deployment ceremony Thursday morning in Madison.

Approximately 15 soldiers from the Milwaukee-headquartered 924th Engineer Facilities Detachment will now head to Kuwait where they will provide Department of Public Works base facilities management for base in Kuwait, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Affairs.

Gov. Tony Evers and senior Wisconsin Army National Guard leaders joined family and friends at the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Joint Force Headquarters.

The deployment had been planned for roughly one year and was first announced in December of 2019, according to the Wisconsin National Guard public affairs office.

Nearly 250 Airmen from the 115th Fighter Wing returned from Afghanistan in November 2019, and more than 350 Soldiers from the Milwaukee-based 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery returned from their deployment to the Middle East and Afghanistan in May.

Another 25 Soldiers from the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s Military Engagement Team returned from their Middle East deployment in February 2019, and a team of Soldiers from the 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment also returned in February from its mission to U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

