Wisconsin National Guardsman recognized for rescuing fellow service member after vehicle rollover

A Wisconsin National Guard soldier is being credited for helping to save a fellow service member after their car rolled over in September at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

According to the Wisconsin National Guard, Master Sgt. Michael Komorowski was getting into his vehicle when he saw a Corvette hit a culvert, flipped over, and skidded.

“I just ran over, and I yelled to some other people that were walking down the sidewalk on the other side of the street, ‘call 9-1-1,’ because I just dropped my phone and ran over to him,” said Komorowski. “I went on the driver’s side of the vehicle because it was flipped over, where the driver was, and just started responding to him.”

Another soldier, a medic with the 101st Sustainment Brigade, also witnessed the crash and responded to the scene. Both the soldiers made sure the service member, who was trapped in the car, did not go into shock.

Officials said it took 30 minutes to extricate the service member and they were transported by medical helicopter to Nashville. They have since been released and is recovering.

Col. Stephanie Barton, the commander of the 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, presented Komorowski with the Army Commendation Medal during an exercise at Fort Campbell.

“From my perspective, MSG Michael Komorowski is extremely humble, incredibly brave and a perfect example of