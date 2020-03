The Wisconsin Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo at the Alliant Energy Center has been rescheduled for August.

The event was originally supposed to happen on April 3-5, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Event organizers say the expo will now take place on Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9 at the Alliant's Exhibition Hall.

A detailed list of seminar speakers and features will be announced at a later date on the expo's website.