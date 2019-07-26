Wisconsin Rapids Police uses "colorful" language to describe stolen credit card

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department used "colorful" language to describe a stolen credit card case.

According to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Facebook page, a McDonald's customer reported his credit card stolen Thursday afternoon. Two suspects then used the card at a nearby Goodwill. The victim was able to record 452ZPD as the license plate number for the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with any information should call Wood County Crime Stoppers.

The Facebook post reads as follows:

"PEOPLE OF EARTH! We need your help.

A nice person treating himself to some McDonald’s in Wisconsin Rapids for dinner (or supper) had reported his credit card stolen, swiped, or he plain dropped it today. Three opportunists thought “Hey, Free Money”, and did something very un-Wisconsin-like...they didn’t talk about the weather, didn’t ask when his power came back on after the storm, didn’t ask him how his family was doing, didn’t ask about the Packers upcoming season, oh right, and worst of all, didn’t hand his credit card back. Instead the dastardly duo + one drove over to Goodwill where the stolen card was immediately used by the male (with what looks like a pizza sliding out of a brick oven tattoo on his arm) and older female. Of course there are lots of bargains to be had and a wide selection of unique items, but were they really concerned about using a stolen credit card and making sure they got the best deal for the victim’s money?!

The victim was able to get a 10-28 (Cop lingo for vehicle registration plate) of 452ZPD which comes back stolen out of Milwaukee from 2017 (plate only, NOT the vehicle, but who knows if the vehicle is stolen cause the real plate isn’t on the car). The victim described the vehicle as a "newer" white 4 door sedan with some unknown type of sticker on the left side of the back window.

Anyway, if you were munching on a Big Mac or turning your head away from your kids who wanted to show you what “see-food” looks like (yeah, gross) saw one or all three of these people in the pics and know who they are, please let us know.

You can remain anonymous on any of the tip options and still receive a reward up to $1000. Please mention WRPD incident # 19-16411 when getting ahold of us.

The Wood County Crime Stoppers have a new app to help solve and report crime in our community. The new app, P3, can be downloaded for free onto your phone or used online at http://p3tips.com/index.htm This new app does eliminate the text-a-tip program that had been previously used. The Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line will still be available for citizens to call in 1-800-325-STOP (6867)

Of course, this is a reported crime and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you know their names, please don’t post them, just let us know who they are."