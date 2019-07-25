Wisconsin Rapids storm recovery team recognizes joint effort restoring power

About 100 crew members from 45 municipalities gathered for a picture Thursday to commemorate a more than week long effort to restore power to residents in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Wisconsin Rapids Water Works and Lighting Commission said Thursday morning 1,500 customers were still without power.

Thousands were left without power after severe storms tore through Wisconsin Rapids. City government reported more than 300 trees had fallen on power lines and at least 75 electricity poles had to be replaced.

The Wisconsin Rapids Water Works and Lighting Commission suffered a major blow to their system during the storm when an ATC transmission line was knocked out of service.

Mayor Zach Vruwink went as far as to issue as disaster declaration for the city. The mayor expressed gratitude in an interview with NewsChannel 7 for the utility workers responding to their calls for help.

