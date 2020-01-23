Wisconsin Republicans dismiss nonpartisan redistricting plan

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' plan to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission to draw the state's electoral maps next year may put pressure on the Republicans who control the Legislature, but it won't force them to change their plans for next year.

Republican leaders showed no signs of taking a different approach to redistricting following Evers' announcement of the plan during his State of the State speech Wednesday.

The Legislature is empowered under the state constitution with redrawing maps every decade.

Advocates for nonpartisan redistricting say the Evers plan would force Republicans to consider more balanced alternatives.

