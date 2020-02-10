Wisconsin Republicans propose tax cuts for farmers

Wisconsin farmers would receive up to a $7,500 tax break this year under a bill that's part of a fast-moving package of proposals Assembly Republicans unveiled Monday.

The plan would dovetail with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' special session call to help the state's struggling agriculture industry.

Republicans touted their package of five new bills building off of what the governor proposed as being "bigger and bolder" than the Evers plan but did not have a total cost estimate.

The Evers proposals would cost $8.5 million over two years, but did not include a pair of tax breaks Republicans are seeking.

