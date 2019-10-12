Wisconsin Science Festival encourages science exploration

With over 200 events across the state, the Wisconsin Science festival includes everything from fossil exploration to robotic engineering to the science of Star Wars.

This year is the ninth year for the science festival and it’s now expanded into half the counties in Wisconsin.

Water is the central theme of this year’s festival, with many talks and hands-on events focusing on topics like groundwater, wetlands, and aquatic organisms.

In Madison, there are dozens of venues on the Capitol Square happening throughout October 17 through October 20.

