Wisconsin Senate approves tax cut, Assembly to follow

The Wisconsin Senate has voted along party lines to pass a Republican-authored $250 million income tax cut.

The Senate voted Thursday morning on the plan. It's up for a vote later in the day in the Assembly.

Approval there would send it to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. He has not said whether he'll sign it. Evers has been pushing lawmakers to spend $250 million on schools, but they've refused to take up his proposal.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he hoped that Evers would sign it, but Republicans won't be passing his school plan.

“I am hopeful that the governor will carefully examine this tax cut, like he told me he would when we met this week," said Fitzgerald. "Republican reforms over the last decade are working, and we’re continuing to trim the size of government while returning money to the taxpayers."