Wisconsin Senate to vote on 2 Evers' Cabinet secretaries

The Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to consider approving two of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet secretaries, votes that come just two months after Republicans fired the governor's agriculture secretary.

Caleb Frostman, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development and Joaquin Altoro, executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, are scheduled for confirmation Tuesday.

Frostman served briefly in the Senate last year after winning a special election, before being defeated in November for a full term.

If confirmed, they would join six other Evers' appointees who have been approved for their posts.

