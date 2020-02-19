Wisconsin Senate to vote on $250 million tax cut

A $250 million income tax proposal authored by Republicans is up for approval in the Wisconsin Senate. But Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not yet said whether he would sign the measure into law.

Republicans are moving swiftly to pass the tax cut. The Senate is set to vote on it Wednesday. The Assembly plans to vote on Thursday, sending it to Evers.

While Evers has not promised a veto, he has criticized the Legislature for cutting taxes rather than taking up his plan to bolster school funding. He also previously vetoed a similar income tax cut.