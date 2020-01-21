Wisconsin Senate to vote on new student restraint guidelines

The Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill supported by disability rights advocates and parents that would establish more procedures for when schools restrain a student or place them in seclusion.

The disability rights community advocated for improvements to the law after a 2014 study found that 80 percent of the students placed in restraints or in seclusion have a disability.

The existing law, passed in 2011, only allows for a student to be physically restrained if they pose an imminent risk to others' safety.

The bill up for approval Tuesday would change how such incidents are reported and tracked.

