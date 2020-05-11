Wisconsin Sports Services puts together "Back to the Diamond" proposal

As youth softball and baseball remain in question to be played this summer, Chelsey Rodenkirch and Pat Cottrell of Wisconsin Sports Services got to work putting together the "Back to the Diamond" Proposal.

"We just really had to step up to the plate being an organization that has so many communities involved whether it's our leagues or tournaments." began Rodenkirch who is the WSS's Softball Program Director.

"One of the things we talked about is how can we change things, but also not change the game."

The proposal which is still in its first rough draft lays out safety guidelines to play softball and baseball during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It follows three phases from limiting practices to just 10 participants with constant sanitation of all equipment to capping games at 50 total people which includes the teams, coaches and families that iwsh to attend.

What inspired Rodenkirch and Cottrell to put together the proposal was the wonder from so many teams and families about summer ball being a possiblity, and how it could happen.

"We just really wanted to create a unified message and just create some sort of plan for people that are wondering." Baseball Program Director, Pat Cottrell said.

Their goal is to present the proposal to state officials to show that youth sports have a plan if allowed to return, while also expressing how much they mean to the communities they take place in.

After two zoom meetings reaching over 60 teams and organizations around the sports of softball and baseball, Brian Hall who is the Windsor-DeForest Baseball League President is just one example of coaches appreciating the answers being found and the questions asked.

"I think there's a path to where we could successfully and safely play baseball but we still need to know, from either state and local, what restrictions we would have and what bench marks we would maybe need to make sure we're doing is safely." Hall said.

The effort from local to state-wide made by youth sports leaders is showing their teams they will fight until the very last out to have a season.

"As we gather all this information you know in a week, two weeks, or three weeks we may come to the realization that it's just not going to happen. And we can accept that.

"We at least want to make sure we do our due diligence to make sure that we tried everything we can to give that opportunity for our kids."

