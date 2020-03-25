Wisconsin State Capitol Building closing to the public until further notice

The State Capitol Building will be closed to the public until further notice.

The closure begins at 8 a.m Thursday.

“The State Capitol building is a symbol of the strength and determination of the Wisconsin spirit, as well as a physical reminder of the generations before us who have also faced the need to make challenging decisions in periods of uncertainty,” said Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan. “Although the decision to close the building was difficult, the health of our communities and loved ones is the priority we must all be focused on.”

If the State Legislature or Wisconsin Supreme Court convenes, the Capitol will reopen to the public.

Capitol tours were canceled previously in an announcement on March 12. Many of the day-to-day activities within the Capitol were already limited or ceased, before Wednesday's announcement.