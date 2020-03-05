Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene testing coronavirus cases

The Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene has tested twenty coronavirus cases, with 14 of them still pending.

The test is done through a swab sample and is very similar to any respiratory illness test.

Dr. Allen Bateman, Assistant Director of the Wisconsin state Laboratory of Hygiene’s Communicable Disease Division, says the sample then undergoes a several step process before running through an electronic system.

Before testing cases locally, the Department of Health had to send samples for testing at the Centers for Disease Control.

“Now, you don’t have to wait a day or multiple days because it shaves off at least one of the overnight shipping down to Atlanta,” said Bateman. “The turnaround time is quicker as well as increased testing capacity.”

Bateman says its global connectivity allowing researchers to test in record time.

“The CDC developed the PCR test within one week of that genome being shared which is pretty impressive,” Bateman added. “It’s nice to see that we can sequence and analyze almost as quickly as the virus spreads.”

Researchers in the U.S. are in constant communication with scientists around the world. The hard part, Bateman says, is keeping up with all the information.

“The amount of information about this coronavirus is almost overwhelming at this point,” he said.

Chinese scientists were able to share the genome of the coronavirus which enabled scientists at the CDC and other scientists worldwide to rapidly develop a test.

In the United States, researchers in Seattle shared an analysis suspecting there might be six weeks of transmission within that area.

“That was sequenced and analyzed within a day or two and shared on Twitter on Saturday night,” Bateman said of the recent Washington cases. “That speed has really picked up recently.”

Scientists say this kind of sharing of information is unlike other previous global epidemics.

“That’s been an exciting new thing in terms of this outbreak,” said Bateman. “These types of analyses have been done more retrospectively for Zika and Ebola and not as real time.”

Previously, sequences viruses could take weeks or even months.

“When SARS came out in 2002, I think it was weeks before the first virus was sequenced,” remembered Bateman. “There are now over 160 full [corona] virus genomes posted publicly worldwide.”

Ultimately, the goal of making coronavirus genome sequences available across the world is to allow communities to prepare and respond rapidly.

“That’s the kind of stage that we’re currently in,” said Bateman. “Faster results allow that response to be faster as well.”

