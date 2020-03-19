Wisconsin State Parks and Trails remain open, entrance fee voluntary

The Wisconsin State Parks and Trails will remain open to the public, but it will be adjusting its operations as conditions change with the spread of COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said they will be implementing the following changes at all of its state parks beginning Friday.





Admission is voluntary



All state park offices, visitor centers, and non-essential buildings are closed. Bathrooms will remain open



Properties will continue to be staffed and outdoor recreational opportunities (hiking, trails, fishing, hunting, etc.) remain open at this time



All campsites are closed through April 30. Refunds will be issued to customers



No new camping reservations will be accepted until further notice

"We recognize that spending time outdoors benefits both physical and mental health. Getting outdoors can also help relieve stress, especially during this public health emergency. A quiet walk does wonders to reduce our anxieties," said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. "The DNR is committed to providing a safe environment for our visitors to enjoy, while protecting the health of our staff."

Parks, law enforcement, and property staff will be making sure groups larger than 10 do not congregate as well as provide routine sweeps of state park properties.