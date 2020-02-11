Wisconsin State Patrol arrest suspect in Chicago vehicle hijacking

A suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning after the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle reportedly hijacked in Chicago.

The agency did not release the name of the suspect, who has since been booked into the Rock County jail on counts, including operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and obstructing an officer.

According to the state patrol, one of its troopers spotted the vehicle around 4:25 a.m. speeding along northbound I-39/90, near mile marker 165, just past Janesville. The driver allegedly gave several names before the trooper was able to determine who he was.

The vehicle was later determined to be stolen and has since been returned to its rightful owner.

