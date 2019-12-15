Wisconsin State Patrol arrests man for 4th OWI

A Horicon man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest post for a 4th offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, Peter J Tillema was traveling northbound on I39 and rear ended another car around 12:24 a.m. on Sunday morning.

He was driving a black Jeep and exited I39 when he was located by the Portage Police Department.

Wisconsin State Patrol and Portage Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Columbia Correctional Institution.

According to a report, Tillema had the odor of alcohol emitting from his person. He was taken for a legal blood draw and booked into the Columbia County Jail for OWI 4th offense.