Wisconsin State Patrol reaches new contract deal

The Wisconsin State Patrol has reached a new contract deal with the state.

The deal up for approval Wednesday comes less than two months after a previous agreement that would have boosted starting salaries by more than 20 percent was rejected by legislative leaders.

The new agreement would update pay structure for members of the patrol, based on their years of service, and provide a general two percent pay raise retroactive for the two-year period that ended in July 2019.

That is on par with what other state employees receive during that time.

