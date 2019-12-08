Wisconsin State Patrol sees uptick in applications

Wisconsin State Patrol is citing an increase in applicants. This comes after a change in requirements in hopes of a more diverse staff.

The application period opened back in November, and since then more people are interested in getting behind the badge.

In the past, WPS required applicants to have 60 college credits to be considered for the job.

Now, State Patrol officers have up to five years to earn those credits.

WPS officials say this change to encourage more people from a variety of backgrounds to apply, creating a well-rounded group of patrol officers with different perspective.

“"It's not this cookie cutter this is how it's supposed to be people. We want a diverse group of backgrounds so we bring in all these different thoughts, different people, different ways of thinking,” says Trooper Dustin Johanning, Wisconsin State Patrol.

If you are interested, there is still time to apply. Wisconsin State Patrol is accepting applications until January 12.