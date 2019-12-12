Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate gets help from Republicans

An incumbent Wisconsin Supreme Court justice running for re-election is getting help from the state Republican Party.

Justice Dan Kelly is running for a full term on the officially nonpartisan court. He has the backing of conservatives and the state GOP is helping him circulate his nomination papers.

Kelly is also renting space at the state party headquarters.

Liberals back his two opponents. They are Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone. But the Democratic Party is not helping either of them circulate papers and neither rents space at the party office.

There is nothing illegal about the state GOP assisting Kelly