Wisconsin, UW employee pay raises to be approved

Pay raises for University of Wisconsin and state employees are slated to be approved by a special legislative committee.

The Republican-controlled panel was meeting Wednesday to approve 2% pay raises in each of the next two years. The raises are for state workers, University of Wisconsin System employees and workers on the flagship Madison campus.

The committee planned to reject pay raises negotiated for Wisconsin state troopers because of a 23% increase for entry level salaries. Most troopers would have gotten just a 2% increase.

The panel also plans to reject Gov. Tony Evers' call to set the minimum state hourly wage at $15.