Wisconsin Well Woman Program helps women receive breast cancer screenings

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

October is breast cancer awareness month and it's a good time to remind women and everyone to get an annual check-up and screening.

For some women who face healthcare barriers, such as they do not have health insurance, a mammogram can get expensive. The Wisconsin Well Woman Program offers services to help these women by providing free screenings and check-ups.

Early detection is crucial to fighting breast cancer and if you are diagnosed after receiving help to get a screening with the Wisconsin Well Woman Program there are patient diagnosis coordinators to help continue to find ways to get the proper care throughout treatment.

To qualify for the program you need to be a woman age 35 through 64, have an income that is within the program's guideline limits, and do not have health insurance, or the insurance you have doesn’t cover routine check-ups and screening, or you are unable to pay the deductible or co-payment.

To find a screening clinic near you, call the Wisconsin Well Woman Program at 1-800-642-7837 to coordinate an appointment.