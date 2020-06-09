Wisconsin announces 85 percent season ticket renewal for football

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the 2020 college football season still in question, Wisconsin Athletics still experienced 85 percent of season ticket-holders renewing for the fall.

Wisconsin has experienced a renewal rate of 93 percent or better every year since the late 1990s, so the eight percent drop off may normally be see as a red flag, but with all that lies in question it is actually encouraging for Wisconsin.

"That's amazing" said football head coach, Paul Chryst in a story on UW's website.

Once the season ticket renewal deadline approached, UW moved it back from April 20 to May 11 which was followed by creating payment structures and also guaranteeing a full refund if the 2020 season was cancelled.

Wisconsin also offered a "gap year" for fans that couldn't afford tickets this year or were hesitant to attend games due to health concerns. A $50 deposit would hold onto their tickets for the 2021 season.

UW says on their website that approximately 500 people took advantage of the "gap year" deal.

Wisconsin is scheduled to host Indiana, Southern Illinois, Appalachian State, Minnesota, Illinois, and Nebraska for the 2020 season.

If the season is cancelled fans will be refunded in full. If the season is shortened payments will be prorated for fans.